Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Beats Earnings, Stumbles on System Breach

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) reported first-quarter earnings of $1.60 per share, notably higher than analysts’ expectations for $1.27. Revenues beat expectations, too, growing 28.1% year-over-year to $1.07 billion. Comp-store sales were up 17.8%. These results helped fuel the 2017 rally, but Chipotle shares only saw an ephemeral push above $500 in the after-hours session.

Source: Shutterstock

Those gains evaporated after management disclosed a payment systems breach on its conference call. While the investigation remains ongoing, investors don’t appreciate the uncertainty. This a very unfortunate development in what was an otherwise seemingly great report.

You see, Chipotle has rewarded investors in 2017, with CMG stock up 25%. For long-term investors, seeing CMG stock fall more than 50% for a brand that will likely recover was a no-brainer. Picking your spot on where to buy is the tough part. I had accumulated shares of Chipotle beginning at $440 and added several times close to $400.

I sold that position a few days ago at $480, however. It’s not because I don’t believe in the recovery process for CMG. Heck, the recovery is just getting started! Same-store sales are finally lapping its weak year and revenues are rebounding. Profitability hasn’t returned to pre-outbreak levels, but it’s on track.

My reasoning for selling was simple: risk/reward. After rallying from $395 on March 20 to $480 on April 20, I couldn’t justify owning Chipotle stock heading into a quarter with too many unknowns.

Is the sales recovery on track? Will management’s previous iteration for $10 in full-year per-share earnings be obtainable? It’s hard to tell.

How to Trade CMG Stock

Shares of CMG are up almost $100 per share over the past month. That’s a big rally, but the gains were set to continue until management brought up this payments system issue.

For short-term traders, volatility is surely to be in CMG stock given this news. The stock’s 18% short-interest will add to the volatility. Some shorts will double down while others will cover. Some buyers will add to their positions while others will book gains.

Next Page