3 ETFs to Buy for Scorching Small-Cap Gains

At this point in 2017, one of the prominent themes regarding U.S. stocks is the laggard status of small caps. For example, the Russell 2000 Index, one of the most widely used gauges of U.S. small-cap stocks, is up a scant 1.2% year-to-date, well behind the 7.1% returned by the S&P 500.

Investors looking to allocate to small-cap stocks do not need to fret. While U.S. small caps are clearly scuffling, some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking international small-cap stocks are on scintillating paces.

Some of these outperforming international small-cap ETFs are even less volatile than their U.S. peers and some offer more attractive valuations, indicating that they are some of the best ETFs to buy for investors craving small-cap exposure.

With some of these small-cap ETFs to buy, investors can get tactical by focusing on a single country, while others offer exposure to a broad set of developed markets. Some other hot ETFs holding small-cap stocks take investors to emerging markets, which has been a wise idea this year.

Consider these ETFs to buy when looking for ex-U.S. small cap exposure.

