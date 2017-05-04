Dunkin’ Donuts Free Frozen Coffee Coming May 19

Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: DNKN ) Dunkin’ Donuts will be giving away free frozen coffee later this month.

Dunkin’ Donuts says that it will be giving away a sample size of its free frozen coffee to customers on May 19. The sample will be 3.5 ounces. Customers will be able to stop in at participating locations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to get the free frozen drink.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering the free frozen coffee to its customers to help bring in the summer season. It is also doing this to raise awareness about the drink with its customers. The coffee chain only made frozen coffee a permanent menu item at the start of this month.

Dunkin’ Donuts says that it took it years to finally come up with a frozen coffee that it was confident in offering to customers. It notes that this new menu option uses an extract of 100% Arabica coffee to get the same flavor as its hot coffee.

Customers that stop in to try Dunkin’ Donuts’ frozen coffee can also mix and match flavors. This allows them to add flavor shots, swirls and different dairy options to their drinks to make it their own.

“This has been a long time in the making. It took us years in the Dunkin’ Test Kitchen to craft a frozen beverage that truly delivers the authentic taste of Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend coffee,” Molly DeHahn, Research and Development Technologist, Dunkin Brands Group Inc, said in a statement. “It wasn’t as easy as simply freezing our iced coffee – we had to get the creamy, full flavor just right.”