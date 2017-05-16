McDonald’s Apologizes for Upsetting Fish Filet Commercial

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) has issued an apology for an advertisement that some claim cashes in on child bereavement.

The fast food company released a commercial for its Fish Filet that features a boy asking his mother about his dead father. The mother speaks about the boy’s father and he realizes that they didn’t have much in common. However, he brightens up after learning that they both share a favorite food in McDonald’s Corporation’s fish sandwich.

“It was never our intention to cause any upset. We are particularly sorry that the advert may have disappointed those people who are most important to us: our customers,” McDonald’s Corporation told The Guardian.

McDonald’s Corporation says that it will be pulling the advertisment this week. This means it will stop showing up at movie theaters and on television. However, due to the timing of the decision, it will still air once more on TV on Wednesday.

Here’s how some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users responded to the McDonald’s Corporation ad.

“Offensive –but what’s *amazing* is McDonalds willingly linking the themes of early death & eating at McDonalds a lot.”

“McDonald’s and ad agency Leo Burnett using grief to sell burgers give perfect example of Marxist theory of alienation. Capitalism is vile.”

“leaving no stone unturned, McDonald’s mines the bereavement market to sell fish sandwiches.”

“trying to exploit childhood bereavement for fucking burger sales…it’s a mad world we live in”

“@McDonalds that TV advert is a disgrace, bereavement is not something you should be using to sell products, disgusting!!!”

You can check out the ad for yourself below.