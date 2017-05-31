Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) Lead 13 Activist Investment Filings

There were 13 notable investor filings over the past few days, with Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors.

There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

Planet Payment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLPM ) – Discovery Group I, LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.60% ownership stake in Planet Payment.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT: XTNT ) – ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 9.90% ownership stake in Xtant Medical Holdings. This is a decrease of 0.90% from their previous filing.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

NRG Yield, Inc., Class A (NYSE: NYLD.A ) – Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 1.20% ownership stake in NRG Yield, Inc., Class A.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS ) – EcoR1 Capital, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 9.60% ownership stake in Regulus Therapeutics.

Nutraceutical International Corp. (NASDAQ: NUTR ) – DALTON GREINER HARTMAN MAHER & CO has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 1.86% ownership stake in Nutraceutical International. This is a decrease of 70.62% from their previous filing.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO ) – Satter Muneer A has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 9.77% ownership stake in Albireo Pharma.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

General Employment Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEMKT: JOB ) – Stuckey Alexander Preston Alexander has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 12.09% ownership stake in General Employment Enterprises.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT ) – Polaris Venture Partners VI, L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.40% ownership stake in Editas Medicine. This is a decrease of 40.19% from their previous filing.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI ) – BORDES PETER A JR has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 11.61% ownership stake in Beasley Broadcast Group. This is a decrease of 0.51% from their previous filing.

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR ) – WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 16.20% ownership stake in Summer Infant.

Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (THE) (NASDAQ: BONT ) – GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 1.55% ownership stake in Bon-Ton Stores. This is a decrease of 8.28% from their previous filing.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) – JANA PARTNERS LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting an updated ownership stake in Whole Foods Market.

Sohu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU ) – ZHANG CHARLES has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 20.06% ownership stake in Sohu.com. This is a decrease of 0.59% from their previous filing.

