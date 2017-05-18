Starbucks Testing Coffee Ice Cubes

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is testing out coffee ice cubes at certain locations.

Source: Shutterstock

The coffee ice cubes being sold by Starbucks Corporation are as simple as they sound. The cubes of ice are made of coffee, instead of water. Adding the special ice cubes to a drink ensures that it doesn’t get diluted by water in the warm weather.

Customers that want to add coffee ice cubes to their drinks from Starbucks Corporation will have to pay an little extra. The coffee ice cubes cost 80 cents to be added to a drink. They also require the barista to go into the freezer to get them, which causes creation of the drink to take a little longer, reports Time.

Being that the coffee ice cubes are only in the testing phase, the company hasn’t made an official announcement about them. The coffee ice cubes are also currently only available at 100 Starbucks Corporation stores in St. Louis and Baltimore.

The coffee ice cubes from Starbucks Corporation are also only going to be available for a limited amount of time. However, if the test goes well, it is possible that the coffee chain will bring the option back, and include it at additional locations.

This is not the first time that Starbucks Corporation has suggested coffee ice cubes to its customers. It posted a recipe for coffee ice cubes to its 1912 Pike website last year. The process is as simple as using 16 oz of its Espresso Roast to fill an ice cube tray and then put it in the freezer, Fortune notes.