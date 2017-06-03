3 of the Best Short Trades on Wall Street

The market’s sluggish behavior of late has bears beginning to perk up. Their trigger fingers, long since itchy, are in need of a target. And while seeking short trades when the S&P 500 is camped at all-time highs might seem a fool’s errand, I found the endeavor quite fruitful.

Source: Shutterstock

I suppose it’s because the large-cap-laden S&P 500 fails to tell the whole story. If you dive beneath the surface, you’ll find a market of stocks teeming with variety.

Bears seeking prey will find there are short trades aplenty to consider. Some of these stocks are plagued by poor earnings. Others reside in sectors that have long since fallen out of favor. Regardless of the culprit, today’s selections all boast downtrends with low-risk setups.

Behold, three of the best trades for bears on the street.

Next Page