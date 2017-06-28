American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Q4 Earnings Preview

American Outdoor Brands Corp’s (NASDAQ: AOBC ) rebranding efforts are now in full swing. Fourth-quarter and full fiscal 2017 financial results on Thursday after market close will give investors a roundup for what turned out to be a transformative year, and hopefully will spark AOBC stock past its market-matching 2017 returns.

Goodbye, Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation. Hello, American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

The result is an integrated outdoors company with a strong history rooted in firearms. The future looks bright as AOBC expands into adjacent segments within accessories and electro-optics, diversifying away from firearms, which accounted for 82% of total sales as of the end of last year and boasted a 42% gross margin.

Despite having such a strong brand in Smith & Wesson, a top performer within the industry, AOBC management has not been content to sit on their laurels. The diversification and acquisitions indicate as much.

Just how transformative will have to be measured in numbers.

AOBC Q4 Earnings Preview

AOBC is riding the tail of a strong third quarter during which growth was still seen in spite of declines in both NICS background checks and firearm product shipments.

While the stock is merely matching the S&P 500 year-to-date, it has cruised 24% higher over the past three months to sprint past the broader index’s 4% gains.

If earnings show that the rebranding moves are positively impacting cross-selling sales efforts and that strategic initiatives in the supply chain are yielding results, there is room for the stock to continue upward.

M&A Progress

As AOBC executes on its new strategy to diversify revenue streams, mergers and acquisitions have become a point of focus.

American Outdoor undertook a few acquisitions last year, including Taylor Brands and Crimson Trace last August and UST Brands in November. Updates on integration progress and further granularity on synergies from these transactions will also be a source of potential post-earnings upside.

The Accessories Division has been very active, adding knife brands to the portfolio and establishing a separate Electro-Optics Division — a leader in laser sighting and tactical lighting.

Outperformance in these categories driven by additional revenues via acquisition are a distinct possibility that the market may not be giving AOBC credit for.

