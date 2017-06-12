Loving Day 2017: 8 Images to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Legal Interracial Marriage

Today, June 12, 2017, is Loving Day.

Loving Day is a yearly celebration of the 1967 United States Supreme Court ruling that made interracial marriage in the United States legal.

Loving Day has been in celebration since the Supreme Court’s ruling on interracial marriage. However, it isn’t currently recognized as an official holiday by the United States government. There’ was a movement to have President Barack Obama make it one, but that never came to pass.

Loving Day sees celebrations across the United States and it is the largest multiracial celebration in the country. The two lovers responsible for the Supreme Court case concerning interracial marriage are long gone, but the effects they had on this country continue to be felt to this day.