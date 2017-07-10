Trade of the Day: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

To receive further updates on this Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.



Today, we’re recommending a bullish trade on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) following the announcement of the latest “Call of Duty” release.

Technology/Entertainment companies got a nice boost Friday on good news within the sector, and we like the support bounce on ATVI that should send the stock back to its prior highs, with an initial price target near $61 per share. Investors seem to be turning the corner just a little on consumer spending (outside of traditional bricks-and-mortar and apparel), which should help create the buying pressure we expect in the stock.

‘Buy to open’ the ATVI August 60 Calls (ATVI170818C00060000) for a maximum price of $2.00.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.



InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news. Get in on the next SlingShot Trader trade and get 1 free month today by clicking here.



Most recently, John and Wade are co-options strategists of Turbo Trader Live — a live, interactive trading room service that runs two hours every trading day the market is open. Turbo Trader Live focuses on long call and put options, as well as long and short vertical spread strategies. Find out how to get in on the live trading action and start making real profits by clicking here.