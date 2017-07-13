Walt Disney Co (DIS) Will Spin-Off ESPN, or This Man May Buy It

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) could do no wrong up until two years ago. Disney and DIS stock were firing on all cylinders. With the purchase of LucasFilm, Pixar and Marvel Studios, DIS stock is set up for the next hundred years — literally — as far as content goes.

And while DIS still hasn’t figured out how to make money for online entertainment — even the popular Toontown and Club Penguin never made much coin — the other divisions more than made up for it.

Until ESPN blew up.

There are several reasons why ESPN is struggling. First, ESPN cost DIS stock a lot in expenses by overpaying for NBA and NFL games, somewhere around $8 billion. That’s a lot of money and, worse, these are fixed costs.

Disney can’t offload or reduce them.

Disney Stock and the ESPN Problem

The revenue side of the equation is another problem. Revenue comes from two sources: advertising and cable subscription fees. Both of these are variable. Advertising depends on eyeballs. Yet eyeballs are looking elsewhere — as ESPN has lost about 15 million subscribers over the last six years. With fewer viewers, there is less demand for the channel, which means distributors aren’t willing to pay as much, so it becomes a death spiral.

The most vocal critic of ESPN believes the numbers show the network losing money by 2021.

Another problem is that ESPN shifted away from its core programming of sports. Take a look at the schedule and you’ll see what I mean. Finally, as part of this, ESPN started getting political. People want to watch sports, not political commentary. Not only that, ESPN started spouting left-wing politics. This was a colossal mistake. First, by embracing one ideology, ESPN and Disney immediately alienate 50% of the audience. Second, sports by nature carries conservative values. Sports are about individual achievement, exceptionalism, personal responsibility and hand-to-hand combat.

So what happens to ESPN? The company has to spin it off. It has no choice. It is dragging down the results of the rest of the company. Yes, DIS stock can survive this because of its diversified businesses. However, jettisoning ESPN would be a great thing for the stock.

It would also be a sucker’s bet for investors. If Disney stock shareholders get shares in a spinoff, they should immediately sell them. Who wants to own a piece of a collapsing network?

There is one other scenario that may come to pass. Disney could get an offer to purchase ESPN, and possibly Disney’s other media networks. Or it could happen after the spin-off.

There is one man who could buy up the darn thing, and who has the clout to renegotiate deals with the NBA and NFL, crack the whip to get cable distributors back on board, and push the left-wing politics out of programming.

That man is Dr. John Malone of Liberty Media.

