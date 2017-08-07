7 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now

After a 25%-plus move higher this year, many investors are starting to get nervous about the odds of additional upside in emerging-market equities. The market, however, is sending far different signals.

The upward surge is far from over. In fact, it may still be in its infancy. There are seven important factors telling me to hold on to my bullish expectations for the sector.

Why I Think Emerging Markets Are Only Going Up

1. Economic Growth

Developed markets are experiencing a growth slowdown while emerging markets are in a long-term expansion phase.

While developed markets are forecasted to grow by just 2% in 2017, emerging markets are projected to hit 4.5% growth this year. The growth is predicted to climb nearly 5% in 2018.

The BRIC nations (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) create 22% of the global GDP, a figure that continues to climb. An expected 80% of total world GDP growth will come from emerging markets over the next five years, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

India and China’s portion of world GDP has grown by six times since 1970. The G7 nations’ share of world trade has declined from 50% to 30% during the same period.

Consumption is a primary driver of economies. Believe it or not, the IMF reports that close to 85% of consumption growth is thanks to emerging markets.

This economic growth, when compared to the traditional developed markets, creates a solid case for long-term investment in emerging markets.

2. Stock Market Valuations

Emerging market equity valuations are very persuasive. The long-term average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for emerging markets is around 25. Currently, the cyclically-adjusted P/E ratio is just under 13.

When compared to the S&P 500 index’s average P/E of just over 23, emerging markets trade at roughly a 25% discount to developed markets. This makes emerging market equities a no-brainer for value investors.

3. Global Trade

While the Trump administration may throw a monkey wrench into the global trade picture, emerging markets are responsible for over 50% of developed markets’ trade.

As long as emerging markets policies remain the same, it’s possible that they will become even bigger winners as developed markets play less of a role in trade.

4. The Commodity Shift

In the early 2000s, energy and material stocks made up 30-40% of global emerging market capitalization. This large proportion of commodities created tremendous volatility in these markets.

Today, a shift has taken place. That weighting has dropped dramatically, with only 15% of emerging market capitalization dependent on materials and energy. The rise in consumerism turned the focus to financials, consumer staples, industrials, and IT.

Less volatility means a smoother equity curve, which attracts big money investors that help support the equity markets.

