Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) to Open First Mainland China Location by 2019

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK ) is planning to open its first location in mainland China by 2019.

The first Shake Shack Inc location in mainland China will be in Shanghai. The location will open as a result of SHAK’s partnership with Maxim’s Caterers Limited, which has 60 years of experience operating fast-food chains in Asia.

Shake Shack Inc says that it will continue to focus on China and that it wants to open a total of 25 locations in Shanghai and East China by the end of 2028. SHAK says that the menu at the first mainland China location will feature many of its classic items. This includes the ShackBurger, Shack-cago Dog and more.

Shake Shack Inc notes that it isn’t just planning to bring classic menu items to its first location in mainland China. The fast-food company is also going to work with locals to create unique products for the area.

“There’s incredible opportunity in China and I couldn’t think of a better place to begin this chapter of our story than Shanghai, a city that understands great brands, appreciates premium ingredients, and ultimately loves food,” Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack Inc, said in a statement.

This isn’t Shake Shack Inc’s only effort to open more locations in Asia. The company announced earlier this year that it plans to open its first location in Hong Kong in 2018. SHAK is planning to open a total of 14 locations in Hong Kong and Macau by the end of 2027.

SHAK stock was largely unaffected by the news today.

