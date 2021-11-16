RBLX Stock: 7 Top Takeaways From Roblox Investor Day

Among the various hypergrowth areas of attention right now that are red-hot is the metaverse. Within this sector, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has become a fan favorite. Investors in Roblox have seen impressive returns year-to-date, nearly doubling their investment. Over the past month alone, RBLX stock is up 50%.
What gives?
Well, it appears every company and their grandmother wants in on the metaverse. Apparently, the company formerly known as Facebook, Meta (NASDAQ:FB) thinks it’s the real deal. Hence, the name change. And Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) went out of its way to highlight the power of its chips, as they relate to the metaverse, during its recent virtual GTC conference.
Roblox is getting increasing attention as a top metaverse stock to own. The company’s online gaming platform, which allows users to create their own worlds and explore with their friends, fits closely into this thesis.
However, investors appear fixated on Roblox’s investor day right now. Let’s dive into what investors may want to know from this year’s event.
Key Takeaways for RBLX Stock Following Investor Day
- Roblox’s investor day appears to be the latest event focused on the metaverse.
- The company’s CEO reportedly highlighted eight key pillars for Roblox’s metaverse-oriented strategy.
- These fundamental growth areas are ones Roblox hopes will help the company dominate a massive, fast-growing market.
- Indeed, Roblox estimates each of the eight growth areas could represent a total addressable market of $200 billion each.
- In response to a recent outage over the Halloween weekend, Roblox announced the company would be releasing a public analysis of what took place.
- Additionally, Roblox announced the company may offer $10 million to develop three games for middle school to college-aged students.
- Roblox shares surged nearly 12% at its daily high today following this event.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.