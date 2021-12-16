SPLK, PLAN, RAMP: Analyst Names 3 Software Stocks Ready to Rebound

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne recently weighed in on the tech sector and named three software stocks that are ready for a rebound.
According to the analyst, there are underperformers in the market this year that could see a return to form. That includes some companies that have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
So what does that mean for investors? Now could be the perfect time to pick up shares before stocks start to rally again.
Let’s take a look at the three Materne highlights in the report.
Software Stocks Ready to Rebound: Splunk (SPLK)
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock starts off the list with shares slipping slightly Thursday morning.
- This is a software company that focuses on data.
- That includes the ability to break down and evaluate collections of data with machine learning.
- The company was founded in 2003 and is based out of San Francisco, Calif.
- Its market capitalization is $17.936 billion.
Software Stocks Ready to Rebound: Anaplan (PLAN)
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is up next with the stock down 3.5% this morning.
- This is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company also focused on data.
- That provides customers with insight into their business via its Hyperblock technology.
- The company was founded in 2006 and has its headquarters in San Francisco, Calif.
- Its market capitalization is $6.795 billion.
Software Stocks Ready to Rebound: Liveramp (RAMP)
- Liveramp (NYSE:RAMP) stock caps off this list with shares sitting slightly higher this morning.
- This is another Service (SaaS) company that focuses on data.
- Its business handles connecting, controlling, and activating data to assist customers.
- The company was founded in 1969 and has undergone several name and business changes since then.
- Its market capitalization is $3.237 billion.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.