With Crypto.com Coin (CCC:CRO-USD), the firecracker of a digital asset combines two of my favorite things: cryptocurrencies and Formula 1 racing.
In my view, both sectors have bright futures which will eventually translate — at least I hope so as a stakeholder — in higher CRO prices.
Obviously, last year has been a banner moment for all cryptos. While I’ve admittedly posted some of my concerns regarding the nearer-term trajectory of digital assets, one major factor that could contradict the immediate bearish thesis is awareness.
For the first time, the mainstream investment community has embraced cryptos to an unprecedented degree.
Naturally, they’re not going to want their portfolio to incur heavy red ink so an incentive exists to bolster the digital asset market, boding well for popular iterations like Crypto.com Coin.
As for the Formula 1 racing, I’ve mentioned ad nauseam that the underlying project’s sponsorship deal — worth $100 million and for a five-year term — provides extraordinary exposure to a burgeoning audience.
For instance, F1 racing will take its automotive pageantry to Miami this spring, which should be an extraordinary event. Crypto.com Coin will be featured prominently, boosting the overall profile of CRO.
According to the latest rumor, some insiders suspect that Lewis Hamilton may quit F1 altogether after the season ended in controversial fashion.
To be fair, Hamilton and his team have strong arguments to post about how their would-be championship was robbed from them. Others might point out that stuff happens in racing.
Personally, I don’t think Hamilton will quit because that would be a sore loser move on his part. Still, if he does quit, it would be great for the sport — much more competitive among the new guard of racers.
Intriguing Synergies for Crypto.com Coin
Having said all that, I’m fully aware that generally positive sentiment for digital assets and the global exposure from F1 sponsorship deals won’t always buttress the price of Crypto.com Coin.
With the sector demonstrating tremendous weakness in the past two months or so, CRO needs another catalyst.
I believe it already has one through sports betting.
Now, I’m not talking about a specific platform or rumored partnership. Rather, many ardent sports fans like to put more at stake on the line than their pride.
With the Crypto.com Coin branding becoming increasingly prevalent in the athletic world — the underlying project commands naming rights for the former Staples Center — it may soon attract attention from sports betting fans.
Here’s my thinking: according to research published by the Journal of Behavioral Addictions, some attributes are shared between gamblers and financial speculators. As the research paper states, “At a population level, there is evidence of a consistent association between overall lottery activity and overall involvement in speculative lottery-type stocks.”
At its core, Crypto.com Coin arguably attracts both investors and financial speculators due to several fundamental factors. However, the constant brand marketing could also draw wagering activity from sports fans who may have never considered CRO before.
Currently, several of the mainstream digital assets are nominally priced into the stratosphere. However, CRO is psychologically a steal at less than 50 cents at time of writing. This is where the synergies begin.
A non-crypto-investing sports fan watches some F1 racing or basketball and keeps noticing the Crypto.com Coin brand. A light bulb goes off to check what the per-unit price is and voila! It’s cheap (again, nominally speaking).
Be Careful but Put it on Your Radar
Some other thoughts will probably kick in, such as the potential of Crypto.com Coin to be the next big think in the blockchain universe. And the sports fan may figure, it’s just 50 cents (or whatever the price may be at time of publication).
Now imagine that “why not?” attitude multiplied across thousands upon thousands of sports fans and Crypto.com Coin theoretically starts getting very exciting. Therefore, I’m not worried about incurring losses on my position. Over the next few years, CRO could be very compelling.
Of course, all cryptos are risky and the sector should only represent a small portion of your overall portfolio.
In my opinion, Crypto.com Coin at least belongs on your radar. The underlying organization and management team are making the right moves aggressively.
InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a LONG position in CRO.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.