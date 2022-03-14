Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Sees BTC at $100K

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak has a new price prediction for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) that crypto traders are going to like.
The pioneer behind one of the world’s biggest tech companies believes that BTC will reach $100,000. For the record, the crypto was trading at $39,114 as of this writing and has an all-time high of $68,990.90.
So what’s behind Wozniak’s incredibly bullish price prediction for Bitcoin? Here’s how he explained his reasoning in a recent interview.
“Just recently I think bitcoin is going to go to $100,000. I just don’t know where you get that feeling. I can’t put any mathematics to it. I just really feel it from all of the interest. The interest in crypto is so high.”
During the interview, the Apple co-founder also explains his stake in BTC. According to him, he bought it some years ago to play around and experiment with. When Bitcoin prices started taking off, Wozniak sold all but one token.
According to Wozniak, he isn’t looking to make money off of Bitcoin. Instead, he just wants to hold onto enough that he can better understand how to use it. That’s part of his “happiness formula” for life, which has also seen him never invest in stocks, reports Bitcoin.com.
Bitcoin has had a rough year with the crypto down significantly. That’s due to a crypto selloff that started in December and saw the price of several digital assets take a beating.
BTC is down slightly over a 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.