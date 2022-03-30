Can AAPL Stock Retake $3 Trillion? 3 Analysts Weigh In.

At the start of 2022, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made history by reaching a market capitalization of $3 trillion. The first U.S. company to do so, this milestone sent AAPL stock price predictions soaring. Of course, the market cap has since dipped, but Apple has been on a winning streak lately. Currently, shares have risen almost 4% for the week and 8% for the month. The stock is dipping today due to antitrust speculation, but it should rebound. In fact, some believe shares can retake the $3 trillion mark.
Many analysts remain highly bullish on AAPL stock. According to TipRanks, which surveyed 28 analysts, the average price target for AAPL is $193.36. Further, analysts rate it as an overall Strong Buy.
They have reason to maintain this mindset. Recently, InvestorPlace contributor Mark Hake speculated that shares could rise by 47% over the next two years, if the company implements its upgrade plan. Apple has also already been rising on momentum from its lower-cost iPhone news.
Still, even with these catalysts, can AAPL stock really return to a $3 trillion market cap? Let’s take a closer look at what experts are saying.
Will AAPL Stock Reach $3 Trillion?
- Wedbush tech sector expert Dan Ives remains ever bullish on AAPL stock. As Ives sees it, “Apple is a bedrock of strength and overall iPhone and services demand is helping the stock to power back towards the $3 trillion area code.” Ives maintains a $200 price target and a “buy” rating on AAPL stock.
- JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee is even more bullish. The analyst recently reiterated a $210 price target for AAPL stock. Chatterjee recently noted that “iPhone SE 3 availability tracking suggested that the lead times have moderated in almost all geographies, except China.”
- Finally, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty shares Chatterjee’s $210 AAPL stock price target. Huberty issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Overall, both Chatterjee and Huberty’s high $210 price targets are promising. They indicate both analysts see the stock not just reaching the $3 trillion mark, but surpassing it in the near future.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brien did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.