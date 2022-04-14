Audius Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot AUDIO Crypto Go Next?

Audius (AUDIO-USD) price predictions are heating up as the popular cryptocurrency soars higher on Thursday!
Audius is a crypto platform that has a specific focus on artists. It allows them to create, distribute, monetize, and stream audio through the blockchain. This allows users to take part in exclusive events with artists, such as remix contests, and gives them access to gated content. They can do all of this, as well as purchase artist tokens, with the platform’s native AUDIO crypto.
Here’s a short statement about AUDIO from the crypto’s website.
“As a platform owned and operated by its users, the future of Audius is entirely driven by $AUDIO governance. Everything about Audius is governable, with voting weight directly correlated to $AUDIO staked for value-added services.”
Another thing worth mentioning is that users can fully stream music from Audius’s own platform. It offers up a user experience similar to other media players to make it easy for users to adjust to the blockchain platform.
With the basic details out of the way, let’s go over where experts expect AUDIO to head in the future!
Audius Price Predictions
- Gov Capital has a price target of $1.24 over the course of a year.
- WalletInvestor has a stronger price prediction for Audius with it expecting it to reach $1.74 in the next year.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out the price estimates for AUDIO with it expecting the crypto to reach $1.75 in 2023.
AUDIO is up 5.5% over a 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon but is still down 27.8% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.