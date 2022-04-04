Bitcoin Conference 2022: 7 Things to Know About the Star-Studded BTC Event

This week is one of the biggest of the year for the king of crypto, Bitcoin (BTC-USD). That’s because this is the week of Bitcoin Conference 2022. One of the largest crypto conventions in the world, Bitcoin Conference continues to grow by the year. A star-studded selection of speakers are set to take the podium to talk about the currency, and investors can expect some big announcements and catalysts to boot.
Now in its third year, the Bitcoin Conference has become a tour de force in the crypto space. It has become a platform through which influencers, developers and Bitcoin fanatics converge to talk all things blockchain.
This year builds on what is already an exponentially growing event, with promise of some of the biggest speakers to grace the Nakamoto Stage yet. Here’s what you need to know.
Bitcoin Conference 2022 to Bring Big News to Bitcoin Faithful
- Just as in previous years, Bitcoin Conference 2022 is happening in Miami, Florida. Taking place over four days, the event kicks off on Wednesday, April 4.
- The first day of the event is Industry Day. This day serves as a sort of trade show for companies interested in Bitcoin. Companies can connect with one another and work on expanding the web of Bitcoin acceptance in the U.S. and abroad.
- The middle days of the event are the main conference days. With four stages and dozens of speakers, this is where the brunt of public-facing announcements will be made.
- Of the many speakers slated to address attendees, there are crypto executives, developers and many a celebrity Bitcoin fanatic. Some of the biggest speakers include President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor, Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
- Rounding out the week is the Sound Money Fest, an arts festival for attendees. Several stages will host music performances and stand-up comedy routines.
- The Bitcoin Conference is one of the biggest weeks of the year for Bitcoin product development and news. Programmers have even implemented a pitch day to showcase new projects in the space. There, developers will demonstrate their products for investors to try and lure in some capital.
- Investors are anticipating some positive price movement for Bitcoin as the week progresses onward as well. Indeed, with last year’s event helping to spur widespread interest in crypto, many believe this year’s conference will catalyze big gains and high-volume trading.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.