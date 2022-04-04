Why Is Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) Stock Up Today?

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock is flying higher on Monday thanks to subsidiary Teal Drones securing an order from a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member.
This order is for 15 of the company’s Golden Eagle drones. It also covers spares and other units that will be used in training. The NATO member purchasing these drones intends to use them in Ukraine as its war with Russia continues.
Drones have been working well for Ukraine as the country uses them to perform reconnaissance. This gives its soldiers details on the location of Russian troops without placing its own soldiers in immediate danger.
Other drone companies, such as Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS), have also seen recent gains due to the war between Ukraine and Russia. That comes as successful missions in the war increase interest in the technology.
George Matus, founder and CEO of Teal, said the following in the news release boosting RCAT stock.
“Drones in the category of the Golden Eagle can be among the most impactful technologies during a war, and there is significant need for drones in Ukraine to be used for reconnaissance purposes. We are now seeing small drones like the Golden Eagle helping to define the outcomes of wars such as what we’re experiencing now.”
The drone order news has RCAT stock seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 28 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s an impressive jump over its daily average trading volume of around 1.6 million shares.
RCAT stock is up 17.9% as of Monday afternoon.
Investors seeking the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about for Monday! That includes what has shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock, and Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) on the move today. You can check out all of that news below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- NIO Stock Alert: Why One Analyst Thinks the EV Maker Is a Buy Now
- Why Is Digital World (DWAC) Stock Down 10% Today?
- Why Is Polestar (GGPI) Stock Up Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed