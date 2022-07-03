3 Must-Buy Cryptos if You Only Have $100 to Spend

Investing helps ensure financial security both in the present and future, allowing individuals to increase their wealth and generate inflation-beating returns. Regarding investment options, cryptos are undoubtedly one the hottest ones in this tech-driven world. The cryptocurrency space has seen growth by leaps and bounds ever since the launch of the first crypto.
Currently, this sector boasts thousands of cryptocurrencies, making it overwhelming for potential investors to add the best tokens to their portfolios. Moreover, if one has got only about $100 to spend in this space, it can prove to be an even more challenging task. This is because the space has got tons of cryptos which are dirt-cheap, but not all of them have the potential to deliver giant returns.
But again, this section does have many cheap options which are looking like must-buy options right now. Many suggest that the reversal of tight monetary policy and the reversion back to zero interest rates could bring about the next bull market. In such an environment, some of these cheap tokens could turn out to be big winners eventually.
Here are the three must-buy cryptos to consider for those with less than $100 to invest.
|Ticker
|Company
|Price
|XRP-USD
|XRP USD
|$0.315694
|ADA-USD
|Cardano USD
|$0.424893
|MATIC-USD
|Polygon USD
|$0.5664
Must-Buy Cryptos: XRP (XRP)
XRP (XRP-USD) is an open-source crypto built by Ripple. Ripple is an enterprise blockchain organization that facilitates transactions globally. Notably, Ripple has managed to create the 7th-largest token in terms of market capitalization. For some time, this token was actually the third-largest in a massive market.
XRP is one of the best cryptocurrencies for institutional investors looking to transfer funds. Specifically, cross-border payments is where XRP provides real value. Via the RippleNet, XRP allows users to transfer large sums of money into various currencies. This avoids what happens to be rather large fees from traditional banks who offer such services.
Over the long-term, many investors view RippleNet and XRP as a threat to the existing networks. While time will tell how successful crypto can be in this regard, this token has seen significant traction of late.
Now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been on XRP for some time, accusing Ripple executives of unauthorized securities offerings. With ongoing litigation comes risk, which investors should note.
However, assuming this case gets resolved in a manner that is conducive to continued growth in the crypto sector, there’s a lot to like about how XRP is valued right now.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano is a third-generation crypto that aims at improving Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) scaling issues and Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) smart contract deployment principles.
Unlike several other projects in this space, Cardano boasts real-world utility. For instance, it is utilized in agricultural supply chains for tracking counterfeit goods. Besides Cardano’s functionality, it is worth noting that this network utilizes the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Hence, Cardano has become popular among eco-conscious investors.
Cardano undoubtedly has immense potential. This crypto’s future value will depend on blockchain technology’s adoption and the partnerships it will establish in upcoming years.
Currently, Cardano boasts a remarkable record, having processed more than 20 million transactions with zero downtime. Also, this network recently launched ADACash, which is a rewards token that attracted 10,000 users in less than one month.
Some upcoming projects include an exchange for decentralized finance transactions and a non-fungible token marketplace. Approximately 900 projects were developing on the Cardano blockchain as of late April and roughly 400 of them were new.
Finally, there’s an upcoming Hydra upgrade that has many investors excited. The hope is that this upgrade will dramatically improve processing fees, lowering prices. For users and investors alike, there’s a lot to consider with Cardano. These catalysts are ones that could make this token a must-buy in this environment.
Must-Buy Cryptos: Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon is a decentralized application developed on the Ethereum network with a goal of expanding Ethereum into a multi-chain system. This is a project that has garnered tremendous attention not only from retail investors, but those of the institutional variety. Namely, Binance (BNB-USD) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) have backed Polygon in one way or another.
There’s reason for this. Polygon is looked to as a potential solution for developers looking to deploy DApps more efficiently, more cheaply, and faster.
MATIC is an ERC-20 token that enables voting on governance proposals to its holders. Analysts believe Polygon has the backing of sound technology and a robust team that makes MATIC a great long-term bet.
Ethereum is undeniably one of the most remarkable cryptocurrency projects and Polygon’s link to it is certainly a massive benefit. It’s worth noting that multi-chain functionality will become highly important as cryptos enter the mainstream. This implies that this cryptocurrency platform has a ton of potential.
Though MATIC has seen some serious price fluctuations, many investors consider it worth a grab as Polygon is still one of the top cryptos in terms of its $4.57 billion market capitalization.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.