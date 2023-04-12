SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

RIVN Stock Alert: Rivian Gears Up for a Profitable 2024

Rivian is also gearing up for the start of its next EV platform

By Eddie Pan, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Apr 12, 2023, 3:11 pm EDT
  • Rivian (RIVN) CFO Claire McDonough believes that the company will be profitable by the end of 2024.
  • McDonough also added that Rivian expects to produce 85,000 R1 vehicles annually by 2026.
  • RIVN stock is down by more than 15% year to date.
Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock are in full focus following comments from CFO Claire McDonough at the Bank of America Securities Summit. First, she commented that the electric vehicle (EV) company expects to achieve profitability by the end of 2024, which will be driven by the company’s three vehicles: the R1T, R1S and electric delivery van (EDV).

In addition, Rivian’s backlog orders before the price hike in March are expected to be fulfilled by mid-2023. The exact number of backlog orders was not disclosed, although it will extend “well into 2024.” The current prices of the R1 vehicles will likely remain constant for the time being.

For 2023, the automaker has guided for production of 50,000 vehicles. However, in an internal meeting with employees, Rivian stated that it is eyeing production of 62,000 vehicles, which is in line with the average analyst estimate of 62,979 vehicles.

When asked, a Rivian spokesperson stated that the 62,000 figure was taken out of context and declined to elaborate further. At the summit, McDonough disclosed that Rivian has a goal of producing 85,000 R1 vehicles annually by 2026.

At the same time, McDonough noted that a possibly more affordable vehicle is in the works. Let’s get into the details.

CFO Claire McDonough Comments on RIVN Stock

Rivian had previously announced its plans to build a new generation of trucks under the R2 platform. However, details on the platform are scarce, although it is speculated that production will begin in 2025 or 2026 with the first truck carrying a starting price of $40,000.

McDonough did disclose that Rivian has a goal of producing 200,000 R2 trucks by 2026. The next production goal would seek to double that figure, although she did not provide a timetable. McDonough added that Rivian will seek volume and global sales for the truck while competing against other luxury volume sellers, such as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y.

Finally, it was disclosed that Rivian will seek to join the U.S. Federal Charging Fund. Inclusion in the fund will allow Rivian to capitalize on federal incentives and will also open up Rivian’s charging network to other EV companies. Teslarati stated that the government could subsidize as much as 80% of the cash required for charging installation through the fund.

On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. 

Eddie Pan specializes in institutional investments and insider activity. He writes for InvestorPlace’s Today’s Market team, which centers on the latest news involving popular stocks.

