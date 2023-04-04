Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Will Twitter’s New Logo Boost the SHIB Crypto?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Tuesday as investors speculate about Twitter’s latest logo change.
Musk changed the logo for Twitter away from the traditional bluebird in favor of Doge. This is the Shiba Inu featured in memes that eventually inspired themed cryptos, such as Shiba Inu.
Musk has been a vocal supporter of Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and is no stranger to sharing Doge memes on his Twitter account. When he does, traders typically see cryptos based on Doge get a boost.
That’s happening again with SHIB climbing 5.2% higher over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning. That has some traders wondering if the crypto will continue to rally following the Twitter logo change.
Let’s get into that below with Shiba Inu price predictions.
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our coverage of Shiba Inu is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.000000921 for the crypto.
- Next up is CryptoNewZ and its average one-year price prediction of $0.00002225 for the token.
- Closing out our coverage of Shiba Inu on Tuesday is Coinpedia’s estimate that SHIB could hit $0.0000259 by the end of the year.
How do these Shiba Inu price predictions stack up? Things aren’t looking bad for the crypto considering it was trading for $0.00001135 as of Tuesday morning.
There’s even more crypto news traders will want to know about on Tuesday below!
Luckily, we’ve got all of that ready to go with our coverage of the crypto market. A few examples include price predictions for Dogecoin, as well as lists of cryptos to keep an eye on. Traders can read up on all of these matters at the following links!
More Tuesday Crypto News
