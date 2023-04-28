TCJH Stock Alert: Why Is Top KingWin Up 31% Today?

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) stock is rising higher on Friday as it joins a growing list of companies climbing without news.
Instead, it looks like speculative traders are behind today’s movement. This has some 5 million shares of TCJH stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 576,000 shares.
Investors will also keep in mind that TCJH stock is incredibly new to the public market. The company’s shares made their debut earlier this month with an $11 million initial public offering (IPO). That valued shares of its stock at $4 each.
TCJH Joins China Stock Rally
Top KingWin is far from the only stock that’s rising with today’s rally. Several other companies based out of China and Hong Kong are also gaining on Friday too. Here are a few quick examples with links covering each of the stocks in more detail.
- Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) stock is up 243% as of Friday morning.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares are gaining 24% during Friday trading.
- Top Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) stock is soaring $4705% as of this writing.
- AGBA (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares are seeing a 97% increase this morning.
Finally, shares of TCJH join in on this rally with shares climbing 30.8% higher as of Friday morning. Also, the stock is up 46% year-to-date.
