Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisition deals, a stock offering, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock is rocketing more than 162% alongside news of an acquisition deal with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are surging close to 99% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock is soaring over 69% as Merck (NYSE:MRK) plans to buy the company.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares are gaining nearly 66% following insider buying on Friday.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) stock is increasing more than 46% with strong pre-market trading.
- Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares are climbing over 42% on Monday morning.
- MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) stock is heading more than 32% higher on no clear news.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares are rising over 28% without any apparent news today.
- KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) stock is jumping more than 22% today.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares are up over 22% on Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock is crashing more than 41% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) shares are plummeting over 32% following a massive rally on Friday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock is diving more than 30% following a major rally on Friday.
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) shares are taking an over 27% beating after investors abandoned the company with its bankruptcy.
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is sliding more than 18% despite a lack of news this morning.
- ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) shares are falling almost 17% this morning.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock is decreasing close to 16% after rallying on Friday with news of it completing enrollment for a clinical trial.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) shares are slipping over 14% after rallying on Friday.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock is dipping more than 14% this morning.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPXV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% after a Friday rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.