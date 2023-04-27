Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

The biggest pre-market stock movers are ready to go as we dive into the latest news traders need to know about on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial news, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock is rocketing more than 80% alongside heavy trading as it shifts focus following a poor clinical trial.
- BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) shares are soaring over 64% with strong pre-market trading.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock is surging more than 38% after releasing its Q1 2023 earnings report.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are rising over 28% after dosing its first patient in a clinical trial.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is climbing more than 26% as key milestones have been met in a research and development collaboration.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares are increasing over 21% on Thursday morning.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock is gaining more than 16% this morning.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:ASM) shares are jumping over 16% without any news this morning.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) stock is getting a more than 15% boost despite no news this morning.
- Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) shares are up close to 15% on Thursday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock is plummeting over 48% after announcing a public stock offering.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares are diving more than 24% after releasing its Q1 2023 earnings.
- Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) stock is tumbling over 19% after reducing its outlook.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares are taking a more than 15% beating after rallying yesterday on clearance news.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock is dropping over 15% after releasing fiscal Q3 earnings.
- Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) shares are decreasing more than 14% after pausing its dividend payments.
- Etao International (NASDAQ:ETAO) stock is sliding over 13% following a major rally yesterday.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are falling more than 12% without news this morning.
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) stock is slipping over 11% today.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% following a rally on Wednesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.