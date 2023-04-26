Convergence Is Coming: 1,000% Shockwave Imminent

On April 27 at 4 p.m. ET, Luke Lango takes you inside the biggest wealth-building phenomenon of its kind. He’s uncovered an ultra-rare collision of market forces – and a 10X opportunity attached to it.

Thu, April 27 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER NOW
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock Up Today?

Lucid has a new high-performance SUV coming

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 26, 2023, 2:44 pm EDT
  • Shares of Lucid Motors (LCID) stock are up nearly 8% today.
  • This comes as the company releases more information about its all-electric SUV.
  • The Gravity SUV will come with the longest range of its peers, along with three rows and seven seats.
LCID stock - Why Is Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock Up Today?

Source: Around the World Photos / Shutterstock.com

Tech stocks today are seeing a very nice surge as investors appear keen to rotate into riskier corners of the market. Accordingly, perhaps investors shouldn’t be surprised that one of the biggest movers in today’s session happens to be Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID). At the time of writing, LCID stock is up nearly 8%, significantly outpacing the broader Nasdaq index, which is up only 1% today.

This move is due to a clear company-specific catalyst. Lucid announced yesterday that it’s begun testing its new electric SUV. The company’s Gravity SUV has been known to the public for some time as a concept SUV that was expected to come out next year. However, Lucid’s release of images and video of that vehicle has once again spurred investor interest in this high-end EV company.

Like the company’s Air sedans, Lucid has noted that this Gravity SUV will have the longest range of any battery-powered SUV out there. Additionally, this sports utility vehicle can reportedly seat seven, with three rows. So, it’s a bigger, high-performance option for car buyers seeking the maximum possible range right now. Sounds good to me.

Let’s dive into why this announcement is making such big waves today.

LCID Stock Surges on Gravity SUV Details

Today’s move in LCID stock is really reminiscent of some of the moves this stock used to make during the previous EV stock bubble. Of course, all investors had to go on at that time were renderings. However, Lucid has shown its ability to produce and deliver cars and is now a stock that’s being judged on its delivery numbers and forecasts.

Accordingly, we’ll have to see how orders and production numbers line up for the Gravity SUV. But I have to say, the specs, photos and videos that have been released thus far do paint an intriguing picture. I have no doubt that high-end buyers will easily shift their focus to Lucid’s Gravity model, all else being equal.

Investors in LCID stock are already keenly aware that a recession, or severe economic slowdown, could hurt the company’s prospects. However, the market for higher-end electric SUVs appears to be one with less competition. Accordingly, given the Gravity’s prospective features, I can see why this stock is making a nice move higher today.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/04/why-is-lucid-motors-lcid-stock-up-today-2/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC