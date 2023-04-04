On April 5, This ‘X’ Pattern Changes Everything

Why Is Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Stock Down 62% Today?

ONCT is no longer pursuing two clinical trials

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 4, 2023, 8:51 am EDT
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) stock is falling hard on clinical trial news.
  • The company is ending two studies as it switches focus.
  • This has heavy trading dragging the stock down on Tuesday.
ONCT Stock - Why Is Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Stock Down 62% Today?

Source: shutterstock.com/Romix Image

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the company decided to end two clinical trials.

Oncternal Therapeutics has announced that it’s closing its Zilovertamab Phase 3 Study ZILO-301 and its Phase 1/2 Study CIRM-0001 study. The company says these changes are being made as a result of the changing therapeutic landscape.

Specifically, Oncternal Therapeutics attributes this decision to the market for Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitors. These closings will affect other projects and will result in reduced spending. That will give it cash runway into 2025.

What This Means For ONCT Stock

Considering the money spent on these clinical trials and drug developments, it makes sense that ONCT stock is falling today. However, the company doesn’t plan to give up on all of its products in development.

Oncternal Therapeutics says that it will continue to focus on the development of ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. ONCT-808 is a autologous CAR T cell therapy and ONCT-534 is a novel dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor. The company is betting on positive clinical trials of these after closing its other studies.

ONCT stock is taking a beating alongside heavy trading today. This has some 1.4 million shares of the stock changing hands as investors sell shares. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 238,000 shares.

ONCT stock is down 62% during pre-market trading on Tuesday!

Investors seeking more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

