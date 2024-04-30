RIVN Stock: Rivian Opens Up Charger Fleet to Other EV Drivers

The stock market is seeing a lot of red on the screen today, with Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) being among the electric vehicle (EV) companies certainly leading the way lower. Shares of RIVN stock closed down by 5% today on investors pricing in continued headwinds for the sector and as capital rotates into more defensive areas of the market.
One key headline which appears to be grabbing significant investor attention is Rivian’s announced move to open up its charging network to non-Rivian drivers. This move will undoubtedly open up new revenue opportunities for Rivian, a company that is struggling to ramp up production and move toward profitability.
Let’s dive into what to make of this announcement — and why RIVN stock may be down on such news.
RIVN Stock Drops on Move to Open Up Charging Network
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the leader in the U.S. EV market, made a big move a few years ago to start opening up its charging network to rivals. Doing so has led to significant profitability growth in that particular segment for the EV maker, something Rivian appears to be looking to replicate.
On this basis alone, the move seems to be a smart one. Allowing drivers of other EV brands with CCS ports to use the company’s charging network (with tap-to-pay technology integrated) seems logical, considering how much attention Rivian’s bottom line has been getting from investors and analysts of late.
However, this announced move also includes an indication that Rivian will be moving toward Tesla’s North American Charging Standard in 2025, with adapters offered to provide for both capabilities. This transition means that Rivian’s status as a multi-purpose charging provider — allowing for DC fast charging as well as slower Level 2 charging capabilities — could provide a stable and growing revenue stream over time.
Rivian’s charging network is substantially smaller than Tesla’s, though the company does have plans to “expand it to a total of about 3,500 chargers” in North America in the years to come. So, how much of a revenue opportunity this represents, relative to the value that Rivian owners get from having their own dedicated charging stations, remains to be seen. For now, the brand impact of this move is being viewed negatively by the market, although it is a logical step toward a truly electrified future.
We’ll have to see how this ordeal all plays out. But for now, the price action around RIVN stock is certainly worth keeping an eye on.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.