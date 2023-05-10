SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

DIS Stock Earnings: Disney Meets EPS, Beats Revenue Estimates

Disney reported earnings per share of 93 cents

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 10, 2023, 4:23 pm EDT
DIS stock - DIS Stock Earnings: Disney Meets EPS, Beats Revenue Estimates

Source: nikkimeel / Shutterstock.com

Disney (NYSE:DIS) just reported fiscal second quarter results.

  • Disney posted earnings per share of 93 cents. This was in line with the analyst estimate.
  • The company reported revenue of $21.82 billion.
  • This came in slightly higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $21.8 billion.
  • You can read the full Disney press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

