DUK Stock Earnings: Duke Energy Misses EPS, Beats Revenue Estimates

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) reported first quarter results for 2023.
- Duke reported earnings per share of $1.20. This was below the analyst estimate for EPS of $1.26.
- The company reported revenue of $7.28 billion.
- This reflects a 10.9% beat compared to the analyst estimate of $6.56 billion.
- You can read the full Duke Energy press release here.
