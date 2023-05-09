Louis Navellier Issues URGENT Bank Run Update

DUK Stock Earnings: Duke Energy Misses EPS, Beats Revenue Estimates

Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.20

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 9, 2023, 8:03 am EDT
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) reported first quarter results for 2023.

  • Duke reported earnings per share of $1.20. This was below the analyst estimate for EPS of $1.26.
  • The company reported revenue of $7.28 billion.
  • This reflects a 10.9% beat compared to the analyst estimate of $6.56 billion.
  • You can read the full Duke Energy press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

