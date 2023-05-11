IONQ Stock Earnings: IonQ Misses EPS, Beats Revenue Estimates

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) just reported results for the first quarter of 2023.
- IonQ reported a loss per share of 14 cents. That is worse than the analyst estimate for a loss of 11 cents per share.
- The company reported revenue of $4.29 million.
- That is higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $3.79 million.
