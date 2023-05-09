NVAX Stock Earnings: Novavax Beats EPS, Misses Revenue Estimates

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported first quarter results for 2023 today.
- Novavax reported a loss per share of $3.41. Analysts were calling for a loss per share of $3.46.
- The company also reported revenue of $80.95 million.
- This was 7.6% off the analyst estimate of $87.61 million.
- You can read the full Novavax press release here.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.