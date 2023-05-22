Why Is AVROBIO (AVRO) Stock Up 83% Today?

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock is seeing massive gains on Monday as the company sells one of its gene therapies to Novartis (NYSE:NVS).
This deal has Novartis agreeing to pay $87.5 million in cash to AVROBIO for an investigational hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy program. This is specifically focused on treating cystinosis, which causes an amino acid called cystine to accumulate in a patient’s cells.
The deal also has AVROBIO selling other certain things related to its cystinosis treatment. That includes knowledge, service, and other intellectual property related to the cystinosis treatment platform.
With this news, AVROBIO has gained additional cash that will allow it to continue operations. The company says the Novartis gives it enough cash runaway to keep going until the fourth quarter of 2024.
AVRO Stock Movement On Monday
Investors in AVRO stock are celebrating the sale news today by buying more of the company’s shares. This has resulted in heavy trading of AVRO this morning. As of this writing, some 66 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 608,000 shares.
AVRO stock is rising 83.1% as of Monday morning and is up 85% year-to-date.
Investors on the lookout for even more of the most recent stock market news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Monday! A few examples include why shares of Greenhill (NYSE:GHL), Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN), and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock are moving today. All of this news is ready at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Greenhill (GHL) Stock Up 116% Today?
- Why Is RAIN Stock Down 87% Today?
- Dear MULN Stock Holders, Mark Your Calendars for June 12
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.