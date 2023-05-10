Why Is SeaStar Medical (ICU) Stock Down 32% Today?

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is falling on Wednesday after the medical technology company got an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
What’s hitting ICU stock is the FDA not approving its Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) application for pediatric Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD). This device is designed to treat children suffering from acute kidney injury (AKI) on continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT).
According to a news release from SeaStar Medical, the rejection letter comes from the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). While CEBR says the application isn’t approvable in its current form, it did provide guidance for the company to adjust its application. This may allow a resubmission that meets the FDA’s standards.
Eric Schlorff, CEO of SeaStar Medical, said the following about the FDA news hitting ICU stock today:
“We believe that each of the current deficiencies cited by the Agency in their letter are readily addressable. However, we intend to initially request FDA’s administrative review and submit an appeal if needed. In parallel, we plan to implement other mitigations, where appropriate, and continue working with CBER with the goal of achieving pediatric HDE approval.”
How This Affects ICU Stock Today
Shares of ICU stock are seeing decent on Wednesday as investors sell shares on the FDA news. More than 60,000 shares of the stock have changed hands before markets opened today. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 100,000 shares.
ICU stock is down 32.1% as of Wednesday morning.
