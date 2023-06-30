Bitcoin Cash Price Predictions: How High Can the Red-Hot BCH Crypto Go?

Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among traders on Friday as the crypto sees increased activity today.
The price of BCH is increasing as the crypto experiences of a surge in trading volume. This is tied to an increasing amount of trades in South Korea. That saw it rise more than 30% to a new high of $320 per token.
Building on that, trading volume for BCH is up 176.7% over the prior 24-hour period. That’s seen more than $2.8 billion worth of the crypto changing hands as the rally continues to push trading higher.
With all of this activity, some traders are wondering just how high BCH can go. Let’s break that down with a look at all the latest price predictions for Bitcoin Cash below!
Bitcoin Cash Price Predictions
- Starting off our coverage of BCH is Gov Capital and its one-year forecast of $124.96 per token for the crypto.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor and its one-year price estimate of $38.98 for Bitcoin Cash.
- Closing out our coverage of BCH today is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2024 price prediction of $712.29.
So how do those price predictions stack up against the current price of Bitcoin Cash? It’s a bit of a mixed bag for the crypto, which was trading at $293.07 as of this writing. While two of the estimates are well below that, the bullish one expects major gains from the token.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest market news traders need to know about on Friday! A few examples include a list of cryptos to consider buying, the latest news concerning shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV), and more. You can catch up on all of this news at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- SVV Stock IPO: Savers Value Village Slips After Trading Debut
- TOP Stock Alert: Why Is TOP Financial Group Up 30% Today?
- AMC Stock Alert: Antara Sells APE Preferred Shares
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.