SVV Stock IPO: Savers Value Village Slips After Trading Debut

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) stock continues to move on Friday following a positive first day of trading after its debut yesterday.
Savers Value Village’s initial public offering (IPO) saw the company’s shares debut at $18 each. However, they didn’t remain at that price for long as they quickly shot up in value when trading started. This saw shares of SVV stock close out trading on Thursday at $22.91 per share.
That positive momentum is slowing today, with the company’s stock down slightly after seeing larger gains earlier this morning. With that comes some 350,000 shares of the company’s stock trading hands.
What Is SVV Stock All About?
Savers Value Village is a thrift store chain that was previously owned by private equity firm Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). It was founded in 1954 in San Francisco, California, and currently operates out of its headquarters in Bellevue, Washington.
Investors are taking the positive reception as a sign that IPOs could be making a comeback. Analysts seem to be of the same mind, and that means we might see more companies like Savers Value Village rise after their debuts.
