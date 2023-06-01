LI Stock Alert: Li Auto Announces 28,277 Deliveries

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock is a hot topic among green energy vehicle investors with its 28,277 deliveries for the month of May 2023!
That’s a massive 146% year-over-year increase in deliveries for the company. Additionally, it has the company’s total deliveries to date reaching 363,876. Li Auto also notes this is the third month in a row it’s delivered 20,000 vehicles.
Xiang Li, chairman and CE of Li Auto, said the following about the news.
“In May, Li Auto’s monthly gross sales exceeded RMB10 billion for the first time in our history, laying a solid foundation for us to reach the sales target of RMB100 billion in 2023. The full-scale upgrade of our organizational processes has comprehensively strengthened our operating capabilities, advancing both our operating quality and efficiency in an upward spiral.”
LI Stock Movement On Thursday
Despite the positive delivery data for May 2023, LI stock isn’t seeing much movement today. Only about 2 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s a far way off from its daily average trading volume of about 7.1 million shares.
To go along with that, shares of LI stock experienced a dip in price this morning. It’s since recovered but is only up slightly compared to yesterday’s closing price as of Thursday morning.
