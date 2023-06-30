Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s the final day of trading this week, and we’re starting off with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching today!
Moving stocks this morning are merger deals, clinical trial results, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock is soaring more than 38% after getting market approval for its diabetes and kidney disease treatment.
- Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares are surging over 27% alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock is gaining more than 24% with the release of positive Phase 3 clinical trial data.
- GoGreen Investments (NYSE:GOGN) shares are rising over 18% after getting investor approval for a merger with Lifezone Metals.
- Bright Health (NYSE:BHG) stock is increasing more than 18% after announcing a stock purchase agreement.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares are heading over 18% higher after pricing a $75 million stock offering.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) stock is climbing more than 15% as it explores strategic alternatives.
- DSS (NYSEMKT:DSS) shares are getting an over 15% boost as today is the last day to be on record for a special dividend.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is jumping more than 13% as it continues positive movement from yesterday.
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares are up close to 13% with the release of its latest earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock appears to be crashing almost 98% alongside extreme volatility this morning.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) shares are plummeting over 42% without any recent news to report.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock is diving nearly 19% despite a lack of news today.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares are taking a more than 17% beating after addressing reports of a takeover bid.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock is tumbling over 16% as it faces regulatory scrutiny.
- Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) shares are sliding more than 16% following a rally on Thursday.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock is falling 15% alongside a report questioning its New York rate increase.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares are slipping over 11% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock is dipping close to 11% on Friday morning.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
