Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Millennium Group (NASDAQ:MGIH) stock is rocketing more than 76% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) shares are surging 50% as it also sees strong early morning trading.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock is soaring over 42% alongside a stock and warrant update from a 10% owner.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are gaining more than 26% as it also sees heavy trading this morning.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock is increasing over 24% without any apparent news to report.
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) shares are climbing more than 23% after announcing a new research collaboration.
- Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) stock is heading over 22% higher despite a lack of recent news to report.
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares are jumping more than 16% on Tuesday morning.
- Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) stock is getting a close to 14% boost today.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares are up over 13% as activist investor Daniel Khoshaba pressures the Board for changes.
10 Top Losers
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is plummeting more than 31% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares are diving over 24% as it enters into conservatorship due to its poor financial condition.
- Advanced Health (NASDAQ:AHI) stock is tumbling more than 22% following recent rallies.
- Appreciate (NASDAQ:SFR) shares are sliding over 20% on Tuesday morning.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock is taking a more than 20% beating without any clear news this morning.
- Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares are decreasing over 19% following a reverse stock split.
- Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) stock is dropping more than 16% after AI bot news sent it higher on Monday.
- Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares are slipping over 14% as it announces delisting plans.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is dipping more than 12% after a rally on Monday.
- Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11%.
