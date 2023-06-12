Why Is Auddia (AUUD) Stock Up 95% Today?

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after the company announced the launch of its new faidr 3.0 mobile app.
This new mobile app is the next version of its audio Superapp. It offers up new content exclusive to the platform for customers, as well as a redesigned user interface and other enhancements. That includes AM/FM stations without ads, as well as new podcast content.
One of the big selling points of faidr 3.0 is Music Cast. These allow for full songs to be played during talk casts, which the company says are similar to podcasts in nature. The company is releasing 20 new hours worth of Music Cast episodes per month.
Theo Romeo, Chief Marketing Officer of Auddia, said the following about the news:
“We think the next evolution of radio, outside of personalization from a listening standpoint, is democratizing the airwaves for users that want their voices heard. Our charter has always been to reinvent audio in a way that meets consumers where they are today and where they are going while remaining a friend and ally to broadcasters, artists, and content creators. We think faidr 3.0 is an exciting new step toward that future.”
How This Affects AUUD Stock Today
AUUD stock is taking off on Monday alongside heavy trading of its shares. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is closer to 1 million shares.
AUUD stock is up 94.7% as of Monday morning.
