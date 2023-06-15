Why Is EdtechX (EDTX) Stock Up 89% Today?

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDTX) stock is on the rise Thursday after the company announced the results from a special shareholder meeting.
According to a filing from the company, investors have approved an extension to its deadline to find a merger candidate. With this vote, stockholders have extended that date from June 15, 2023 to Dec. 15, 2023.
In addition, that date could also be extended to March 15, 2024 if EdtechX files a Form S-4 for its proposed business combination with zSpace. This is the entity that the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) intends to take public. It focuses on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) learning experiences.
EdtechX notes that it does intend to file a Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company is also planning for a presentation for certain shareholders and potential investors. It wants to drum up support in connection to its planned merger with zSpace.
EDTX Stock Movement on Thursday
With today’s news comes heavy trading of EDTX stock. As of this writing, more than 267,000 shares have changed hands. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of only about 1,500 shares.
EDTX stock is up 89.3% as of Thursday morning.
