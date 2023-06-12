Why Is Intellia (NTLA) Stock Up 5% Today?

Intellia (NASDAQ:NTLA) is trending on social media, and NTLA stock is up over 5% today after the drugmaker reported new, positive results from one of its gene-edited treatments for hereditary angioedema. The U.K.’s NHS describes angioedema as a “sudden swelling that is often caused by an allergic reaction.” The condition can prevent people from breathing.
Details About the Positive Results
In a Phase 1 trial involving 10 patients, those who took the company’s NTLA-2002 treatment experienced “a 95% mean reduction in” the rate of the angioedema attacks that they experienced.
Moreover, nine of the 10 patients who participated in the study have not experienced any attacks after taking the medication. Intellia CEO Dr. John Leonard reported “that the earliest-dosed patients [have been] attack free for approximately a year or longer,” Also noteworthy is that the company reported that NTLA-2002 had been “well-tolerated” by all the patients.
Intellia calls NTLA-2002 a “functional cure” for hereditary angioedema.
More Information About NTLA-2002 and NTLA Stock
NTLA utilizes a gene editing system called CRISPR which is based on “a naturally occurring genome editing system that bacteria use as an immune defense.” The system utilizes RNA to enable scientists to alter DNA so that abnormal cells become more normal.
On April 12, investment bank Canaccord Genuity launched coverage of NTLA stock with a “buy” rating and a $66 target. The firm expects the company’s two CRISPR treatments to advance very quickly and wrote that so far, its “methodical approach has paid off.”
Heading into today, NTLA stock had jumped 10% in the past five days and 30% year-to-date.
On the publication date, Larry Ramer did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.