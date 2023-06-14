Why Is Nikola (NKLA) Stock Up 15% Today?

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday as investors react to the recent May Consumer Price Index data released yesterday.
That May CPI data showed that inflation is finally starting to cool down. That’s good news for Nikola and other companies that went public via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) mergers.
Rising inflation has been weighing on companies that went public via SPACs for a couple of reasons. That includes rising interest rates and costs. This matters more to these companies as many of them aren’t yet generating free cash flow and still require external financing to grow.
What investors are really hoping for is the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. Per Barron’s, if the organization lowers rates as inflation slows, it could be a positive catalyst for NKLA stock and other SPAC stocks that need more money to expand.
Investors will also keep in mind that the Fed has been meeting yesterday and today to go over the May CPI data. That means traders could get an update on its interest rate plans later today
How This News Affects NKLA Stock Today
Shares of NKLA stock are seeing heavy trading alongside positive sentiment. This has some 38 million shares on the move as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is below that at about 32 million shares.
NKLA stock is up 14.8% as of Wednesday morning. However, the stock is still down 52.7% year-to-date (YTD).
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.