Huge Microsoft News Sends Lumen (LUMN) Stock Up 6%

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock is rising higher on Wednesday as shares continue to rally following a partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
Lumen Technologies initially announced this partnership late last week and it’s resulted in major volatility for its shares since then. That includes mostly rallies as the company’s stock has continued to climb higher over the last several days.
The news that started all of this is Lumen Technologies working on Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Phone. The goal of this project is modernizing the hybrid workforce for business organizations.
LUMN Stock News Keeps Coming
And this wasn’t the only news that helped send shares of LUMN stock higher these last few days. Investors were also excited about a collaboration between it, Microsoft, and Alphabet’s (NASDAQGOOGL,NASDAQ:GOOG) Google.
The big news this time around was the creation of a network interconnection ecosystem called ExaSwitch. This product’s focus is on helping customers organize their online traffic dynamically between networks.
All of this news has resulted in increased trading of LUMN stock these last few days. As of this writing, around 9 million shares have changed hands. While that’s still below its daily average trading volume of 27.2 million shares, it still has LUMN rising 6.1% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.