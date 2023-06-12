Why Is Oncorus (ONCR) Stock Down 27% Today?

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock is taking a beating on Monday after revealing plans for an upcoming special shareholder meeting.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Oncorus is seeking investor attendance at the meeting to vote on certain matters. That includes the company’s liquidation and dissolution plan.
Oncorus says that approval would allow its board of directors to move forward with the liquidation and dissolution of the company. It also mentions that the board came to this decision after weighing the company’s current financial situation.
While Oncorus has reviewed the reason for the meeting, it hasn’t set a time yet. Instead, its SEC filing simply states that the shareholder meeting is set to take place sometime this year. Investors will want to keep an ear out for the final time of the meeting.
What This Means for ONCR Stock
The idea of Oncorus planning to liquidate and dissolve its business is bad news for ONCR stock. If that plans goes into action, it would no doubt result in shares of ONCR no longer existing. That easily explains why the company’s stock is falling this morning.
Likewise, this news has investors fleeing ONCR with more than 1 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 927,000 shares.
This also has ONCR stock falling 27.3% as of Monday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That's because these "penny stocks" are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.