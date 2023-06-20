Why Is Surgalign (SRGA) Stock Down 55% Today?

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the spine solutions company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
As a result of this filing and plans to cut costs, several changes are coming to Surgalign. That includes the company announcing a 25% reduction in its workforce. These job cuts went into effect on June 16.
According to Surgalign’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it expects to suffer a one-time charge of $242,000 in the second quarter of 2023 in connection to the layoffs. However, the company expects this will reduce expenses by $3.5 million over the next 12 months.
SRGA Sees Leadership Changes Too
In addition to all of this, Surgalign has also announced the departure of some of its executives. That includes Chief Commercial Officer William Durall. However, Durall will keep working for the company as a consultant over the next four months.
Finally, Surgalign has approved retention pay for CEO Terry Rich and Chief Financial Officer Dave Lyle. This has them receiving cash retention bonuses of $550,000 for Rich and $350,000 for Lyle. There’s also an option for these two executives to secure additional cash retention bonuses.
SRGA stock is seeing heavy trading today with the bankruptcy news. This has some 159,000 shares changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 85,000 shares.
SRGA stock is down 55% as of Tuesday morning.
