3 High-Growth Cryptos That Could Easily Double Before 2024

The cryptocurrency market rebounded in 2023 with improved investor sentiment and regulatory clarity. The outcome of the XRP (XRP-USD) ruling has removed some concerns about how much power the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has over this sector. The launch of various crypto ETFs and growing interest from institutional investors can indicate that more gains are ahead.
There’s plenty of reason to believe that many top cryptos could be due for a nice rally heading into 2024. Here are three high-growth cryptos I think could double before we head into the New Year.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD)
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is a crucial asset for bullish crypto investors. It has the potential for 5x to 10x returns in the next five years. Standard Chartered analysts even forecast it to reach $100,000 by the end of 2024, indicating a 3x return in 18 months. Bullish factors include a potentially weaker dollar due to a dovish Federal Reserve and the upcoming Bitcoin halving in 2024, historically signaling a rally.
Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, is the mastermind behind the revolutionary blockchain technology. Nakamoto’s whitepaper introduced the concept of a decentralized peer-to-peer network that solved the double-spending problem, making it possible to create a secure and immutable distributed ledger system.
This groundbreaking innovation has the potential to reshape finance by decentralizing control over monetary policy and challenging traditional central banks and governments. Nakamoto’s creation represents one of the most impressive technological leaps in recent history.
Bitcoin surged past $31,000 in June, generating excitement in the crypto community. The possibility of spot Bitcoin ETFs entering the market boosted its price. PricePredictions, an AI-powered market prediction firm, anticipates Bitcoin to reach $33,329 by the end of July, offering an estimated 10% return on investment for interested investors.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH-USD) is a pioneering force in the realm of smart contracts, driving the tokenization of tangible assets on the blockchain. With a 60% year-to-date return and a robust market cap of $230 billion, ETH presents a compelling investment opportunity. It’s been recognized by industry leaders like BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink.
Ethereum’s pioneering role in smart contracts gives it a significant advantage over other technologies. Its first-mover status attracted a massive developer base. This makes it challenging for competitors to achieve widespread adoption.
Although there are other platforms with smart contract technology, Ethereum’s dominance remains unrivaled. This is due to its extensive developer community and established position.
One reason to be optimistic about Ethereum is its upcoming developments, including the Ethereum merge. Transitioning from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is expected to drastically reduce energy consumption. This makes it less susceptible to sustainability regulations. This could have a positive impact on transaction speed and cost, making Ethereum an attractive crypto investment.
Avalanche (AVAX-USD)
Avalanche (AVAX-USD) stands out as a game-changer in the crypto world. Its focus on scalability and speed has contributed to its success in the DeFi sector. The platform’s partnership with Amazon Web Services has fueled transaction activity and user growth. With advanced security measures and its subnets feature, Avalanche serves both public and private blockchains. The platform’s resilience and recent comeback make it a promising choice for crypto enthusiasts.
Avalanche forged a significant partnership with Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud computing division in January, unlocking new possibilities in serving corporations, institutions, and governments. Though impacted by a crypto market downturn, the coin’s recent rebound and promising real-world applications make it a formidable player in decentralized finance.
Avalanche distinguishes itself with enhanced security over Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its subnet feature enables both private and public blockchains, offering network versatility. Real-world applications amplify the cryptocurrency’s potential for growth. Despite the 2022 bear market’s impact, Avalanche has impressively recovered in 2023, making it a compelling player in decentralized finance.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a LONG position in ETH. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.