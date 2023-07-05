5 Investors Betting Big on Gorilla Technology (GRRR) Stock

One of today’s big movers is little-known Gorilla Technology (NASDAQ:GRRR). Shares of GRRR stock have absolutely skyrocketed in today’s session, moving from a close of $2.09 per share yesterday to as high as $5.79 in today’s session. Indeed, any stock that nearly triples in the span of one trading day is worth discussing.
The rationale behind Gorilla Tech’s move appears to be tied to a key government contract announced today. This contract, made with the Egyptian government, will span three years and amount to $270 million in revenue for the Internet of Things (IoT) security company. The goal of the contract is to create a “Smart Government Security Convergence solution” for the Egyptian government, allowing for better threat detection and greater effectiveness and efficiency of Egypt’s security operations.
Given Gorilla Tech’s valuation of around $320 million at the time of writing (after today’s increase), this government contract essentially stipulates that this growth stock trades around one times sales. That’s not bad for speculators and traders looking to play momentum in this market.
For those so interested, here’s a list of the five top investors in GRRR stock right now.
5 Top Institutional Investors in GRRR Stock
Here are the five biggest money managers holding GRRR stock right now, according to Yahoo Finance:
- Geode Capital Management owns 56,158 shares or 0.08% of the company.
- Mint Tower Capital Management owns 30,991 shares or 0.04% of the company.
- Citadel Advisors owns 25,591 shares or 0.04% of the company.
- Meteora Capital owns 11,394 shares or 0.02% of the company.
- UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) owns 513 shares or <0.01% of the company.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.